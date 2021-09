Is there an Aliens: Fireteam Elite single-player option? There is a full Aliens: Fireteam Elite story campaign that can be played through with up to three players, but can it be completed with only one player? Is there support for a Aliens: Fireteam Elite solo mode, perhaps with bots? Most importantly, is it actually possible to play through the Aliens: Fireteam Elite campaign in single-player — or is it just too difficult to complete the game this way? Here’s what players need to know.