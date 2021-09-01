New Mexico emergency management issues severe weather warning for area
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) is urging New Mexicans to be advised of potentially severe weather beginning today and continuing through early next week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast heavy rainfall for large portions of western and central New Mexico in the next 24 hours, and storms are expected to continue through to eastern New Mexico in the coming days.www.demingheadlight.com
Comments / 1