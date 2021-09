The following was taken from the police records at the Coolidge Police Department. On Aug. 10, police were dispatched to Eleven Mile Corner Road and East Bartlett Road due to reports of a woman in the intersection. Police arrived on scene and made contact with Brittney Brooks who was walking and said she was trying to get to the Autozone in Coolidge, and claimed to have walked all the way from Maricopa. Brooks removed a glass pipe from her pocket, and then revealed two additional pipes. Brooks was provided a ride to the Autozone, but later police tested the pipes and they were found to have meth residue. Charges of drug paraphernalia were forwarded to the Coolidge City court.