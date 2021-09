Ariana Grande has a lot on her plate. Aside from The Voice and Netflix's upcoming film, Don't Look Up, the pop superstar is heading into the makeup business, or so it seems. Arianators recently caught wind of the venture after noticing a new Instagram and website dedicated to something called, r.e.m. Beauty. To add to the speculation, the chart-topper's mom, Joanne Grande, recently followed the brand page and promo has already begun. Billboards of r.e.m Beauty have since been featured in New York City's Times Square and the star’s close friend, Doug Middlebrook, snapped a selfie in front of the massive advertisement on Monday (August 23), tagging the performer.