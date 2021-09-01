Cancel
MLB

Goldschmidt homers twice, Cardinals win DH opener over Reds

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and the St. Louis Cardinals tightened up the NL wild-card race with a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a doubleheader. The Reds went into the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card, 2 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis and Philadelphia. Reds lefty Wade Miley set season highs, allowing three home runs and 12 hits in four innings for his first loss in 16 starts since May. The opener was the makeup of a game postponed from Tuesday by rain.

