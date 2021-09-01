Cancel
Tagovailoa and Dolphins will try to close gap atop AFC East

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

A 30-point loss in the 2020 season finale at Buffalo suggests the Miami Dolphins have lots of ground to make up to contend for the AFC East title in coach Brian Flores’ third season. Much depends on the development of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went 6-3 as a rookie starter last year but ranked 26th or lower in several key stat categories. He has a better cast of targets, but blocking is a big concern. Flores is counting on significant contributions from rookies after a draft that was widely praised.

