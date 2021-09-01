Tagovailoa and Dolphins will try to close gap atop AFC East

Dolphins DT Adam Butler will have a big role on the team’s defense this season and will be asked to both rush the passer and provide run support. “When I rush, I’m thinking about the team before I’m thinking about myself. I would consider myself a veteran now at this point. I have my little moves and little things that I’ve done throughout the league, and when I have a chance to execute them, I execute them. But overall, if I need to be in a certain place, or if they need me to be somewhere on a given rush, I’m going to do my best to be in the right position,” said Butler, via DolphinsWire.com.