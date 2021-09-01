Cancel
Panera Employee Exposes Secret Behind How Soup Is Made at Chain

By Emily Rella
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s how the sausage — or in this case, soup — gets made, we suppose. A new TikTok is making the rounds by Panera employee Dylan Smith (@ohana_trender) who showed viewers how the fast-casual chain prepares its famed hot delicacy. In the video located at a New York-based Panera, Smith...

Indy100

Viral TikTok claims to show how Panera ‘make’ their ‘overpriced’ soup

An alleged Panera worker has taken to TikTok to expose how the American bakery-café chain, Panera, ‘make’ their $7 soup. In a clip that has since gone viral, Dylan Smith (@ohana_trender) shows the pre-made yellow liquid with what appears to be pieces of noodle in a plastic bag. He puts the bag into a pitcher and snips the corner, before pouring the watery substance into a soup tureen. The video prompted hundreds of concerned TikTokers to the comments. “Panerma is expensive hospital food”, one commented, while another said they wouldn’t return to the chain after viewing the video, “Is this......

