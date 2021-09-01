Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Motley Crue’s ‘Dr. Feelgood’

By Lauryn Schaffner
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It isn't common for a band's fifth album to be their best work of art, but that was the case for Motley Crue. By the end of the '80s, the Crue had already been living like rockstars for nearly eight years and toured the world. But, they hadn't given us their best just yet.

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
John Corabi
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Robin Zander
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Bob Rock
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music Awards#Theatre Of Pain#The Secret Service#Rolling Stone#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
Musicmyq105.com

Nikki Sixx on Why David Lee Roth Turned Down Spot on ‘Stadium Tour’

The Stadium Tour, even though it’s been rescheduled multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, is still one of the most highly-anticipated tours. The lineup is already stacked with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, but it almost featured David Lee Roth. Nikki Sixx mentioned...
Musicwfav951.com

Nikki Sixx ‘So Happy’ Motley Crue Opted Out Of Touring This Year

Motley Crue was supposed to hit the road with Def Leppard on The Stadium Tour last summer, but it got pushed to this summer and ultimately until next year, and Nikki Sixx says they made the right choice. In an Instagram post from Tuesday (August 17th) night Sixx wrote, “I'm so happy we decided to not tour during this pandemic… …. 100%”. He captioned it, “Not a hard decision to make when so many people's lives are at risk. I MISS IT 'REALLY' BAD AND CAN'T WAIT TO HIT THE ROAD IN 2022 . . .” The Stadium Tour will be Motley Crue's first live dates since their farewell tour in 2014 and 2015.
MusicantiMUSIC

John Corabi Delivers New Single and Video 'Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)'

Former Motley Crue and The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi has released a brand new single and video entitled "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)", which is the first in a series of new tracks that he is planning for release. The new track was produced and co-written in Nashville, TN with...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

David Lee Roth Declines Going On Motley Crue Tour

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx revealed that the band offered David Lee Roth the support slot during their highly anticipated stadium tour with Def Leppard. But according to Sixx, Roth had a rule about which acts he will open for. When...
Celebritiesvhnd.com

25 Years Ago: Van Halen’s Original Lineup Reunites On MTV

On this night 25 years ago (Sept. 4th, 1996), Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony made MTV and rock history when they appeared on stage together for the first time in over a decade. In the summer of 1996, Van Halen parted ways with Sammy Hagar, leaving...
Celebritieswmmr.com

Nikki Sixx Has No Regrets Postponing the ‘Stadium Tour’ Until 2022

Nikki Sixx has absolutely no regrets about “The Stadium Tour,” which also features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, being pushed back until 2022. Sixx shared a graphic to his Instagram that read, “I’m so happy we decided to not tour during this pandemic…….100%.” He added in the caption, “Not a hard decision to make when so many people’s lives are at risk. I MISS IT ‘REALLY’ BAD AND CAN’T WAIT TO HIT THE ROAD IN 2022.”
Rock Musicguitar.com

Six Van Halen gear myths that people still believe

It’s a testament to Edward Van Halen’s seemingly unquantifiable influence and legacy that 40 years after he first set the guitar world aflame, fans are still debating and dissecting every minutiae of the late, great icon’s gear to uncover the secrets of his inimitable style. But such debate often breeds...
MusicMiddletown Press

Lars Ulrich on Charlie Watts: 'People Didn't Understand How Valuable He Was'

When Metallica simplified their sound as they were writing their monumental Black Album, drummer Lars Ulrich looked to two drummers in particular for inspiration — AC/DC’s Phil Rudd and the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts. When he learned of Watts’ death this week, he felt both shocked and sad. “It hits...
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Musicwirx.com

Wolfgang Van Halen would like you to stop asking him to play Van Halen songs

Here’s some advice if you attend a Mammoth WVH show: don’t request “Panama.”. Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of late Van Halen icon Eddie Van Halen, is currently on tour with his solo band while opening for Guns N’ Roses. His sets have consisted of songs from the group’s self-titled debut, but apparently people think he should be playing songs from his dad’s band.
CelebritiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Apologizes To DAVID LEE ROTH: 'I Am Ashamed That I Hurt His Feelings'

Gene Simmons has apologized to David Lee Roth for implying in a recent interview that the VAN HALEN frontman was past his prime. Roth performed as the opening act for the February/March 2020 North American leg of KISS's farewell tour, but is not making any appearances on the rescheduled KISS shows which kicked off on August 18 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Simmons explained Roth's absence from the trek by telling Rolling Stone: "[Roth] took being a frontman way beyond anything. And then, I don't know what happened to him … something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime. Sneering lips, back in Memphis, you know, doing all that. I don't want to think of bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor."

Comments / 0

Community Policy