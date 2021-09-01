Woman Killed in Crash but Prosecutor Declines Charges

Union Gap Police say a man killed on Sunday at the Valley Mall "was an innocent person shopping at the mall." THE CHIEF SAYS THE MAN KILLED WAS NOT PART OF A GANG. Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb says officers were called to the mall at about 4:30PM Sunday after getting a report of shots fired between two groups of rival gang members outside the mall. When they arrived they found a man on the ground near the southwest entrance to the mall near the Sears store. Cobb says officers tried to save the man but he died on the scene. He says the man was not part of a gang and was simply shopping at the mall when he was shot and killed on the sidewalk.