Yakima County, WA

Woman Killed in Crash but Prosecutor Declines Charges

By Lance Tormey
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 5 days ago
A driver in a deadly crash in Yakima on May 24 will not be charged with a crime. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic released his decision in the case on Tuesday. In late May of this year 27-year-old Carollee Boss-Fisher was struck and killed as she was crossing Tieton Drive at 40th Avenue. Police say she was walking in the crosswalk when the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound on Tieton hit her at a slow speed. Capt. Jay Seely says the driver, identified as Danny Van Wagoner was making a right turn onto 40th Avenue when Boss-Fisher was struck. Wagoner apparently didn't see Boss-Fisher crossing the street.

News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

