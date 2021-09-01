Byron York: The ugly end we all saw coming
At 9:05 Monday night, State Department spokesman Ned Price issued a plaintive message to the new rulers of Afghanistan. "The Taliban needs to meet its commitments and obligations in Afghanistan," Price tweeted. Those commitments and obligations include respecting freedom of travel, safeguarding the "basic rights of the people," engaging in counterterrorism, "not carrying out reprisal violence against those who stayed" in Afghanistan and "forming an inclusive government."www.myheraldreview.com
Comments / 0