Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Byron York: The ugly end we all saw coming

myheraldreview.com
 5 days ago

At 9:05 Monday night, State Department spokesman Ned Price issued a plaintive message to the new rulers of Afghanistan. "The Taliban needs to meet its commitments and obligations in Afghanistan," Price tweeted. Those commitments and obligations include respecting freedom of travel, safeguarding the "basic rights of the people," engaging in counterterrorism, "not carrying out reprisal violence against those who stayed" in Afghanistan and "forming an inclusive government."

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Byron York
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Visas#State Department#Americans#Abc News#Afghans#U S Central Command#New York Times#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

GOP Rep. says American family in Afghanistan escaped the country

A Republican congressman who attempted a rogue operation at Kabul’s airport last week said an American family he was helping escape Afghanistan left the country on Monday — as a new poll shows that a majority of voters back using military force to rescue American citizens left behind. “A little...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who went to Middle East to rescue US citizens: Biden 'has blood on his hands'; is lying

House Intelligence Committee member Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., claimed President Biden "has blood on his hands" and told Fox News the White House and Pentagon are lying about the conditions that have been facing American citizens in Afghanistan, as well as the purported ease Americans had to reach the Kabul airport while U.S. forces were still on the ground.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The first big blunder was leaving Afghanistan at all

To learn the right lessons for future foreign policy and military decisions, we must reanalyze not just what the United States did wrong in how it left Afghanistan, but also what was wrong in deciding to leave at all. The decision to leave Afghanistan was made, ham-handedly and tragically ,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Sara Carter: ‘I can’t tell you how many Americans are going to be left behind’ in Afghanistan

While Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the nation over the weekend that the Taliban is committed to allowing safe travel outside Afghanistan, Sara Carter has the real story. She received video evidence of the Taliban violently threatening Americans attempting to leave the country. The American family in the video sent the clip directly to Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) who shared it with Carter. She shared the story with Steve Hilton from Fox News’ The Next Revolution on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy