Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

What to Do About a Black Toenail, According to a Podiatrist

By Jaime Osnato
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIhab_0bjmFo8c00

When your toenail turns black, you might wonder what's happening and whether you should be worried. Not only is the discoloration an eyesore, but it can also be painful.

That's why we spoke to Nelya Lobkova, DPM , a New York City-based podiatrist at Step Up Footcare, who shares the most common causes of this condition, plus how you can restore your toenails to tip-top shape.

What Causes a Black Toenail?

1. Trauma to the Nail

Most commonly, a black toenail signals a subungual hematoma, or blood pooling under the nail due to an acute or repetitive trauma, Dr. Lobkova says. As far as acute injury, think: dropping something heavy on your foot or stubbing a toe.

In terms of repetitive damage, even a seemingly benign activity like running regularly can result in bruising and blackening of a toenail. That's because trauma to the toenail can occur from the toe rubbing against the top of the shoe or slamming into the end of it .

2. Too-Tight Shoes

Speaking of shoes, wearing ones that are too tight can also put pressure on — and break — the blood vessels in the toes, leading to blood leakage under the toenail, according to the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology .

3. Infection or Disease

In other cases, a black toenail could indicate a fungal infection under the toenail or, much less commonly, a melanoma (a type of skin cancer) in the toenail, Dr. Lobkova says.

How to Treat a Black Toenail

If a subungual hematoma is the source of your black toenail, here are a few tactics you can take to help it heal properly.

1. Avoid Shoes That Compress the Toenail

If there's pain or pressure in the affected toenail, the best footwear to sport is a sandal or an open-toed shoe, Dr. Lobkova says.

However, if you don't have any discomfort (and/or less than 75 percent of the toenail is black), you can wear whichever shoes feel good on your feet and engage in physical activities as usual, she says.

2. Trim the Toenail Regularly

"The impacted toenail should be trimmed in the normal fashion," Dr. Lobkova says. "If it gets too long, this may cause the nail to lift or fall off."

3. Be Patient

If the toenail doesn't need to be drained (more on this later), there's nothing you can do to speed up the natural healing process, which involves the body absorbing the bruise and the toenail reattaching seamlessly to the healthy nailbed, Dr. Lobkova says.

"Keep in mind, it takes eight months to one year for a full new nail to grow," she adds.

When You Should See a Doctor

"When more than 75 percent of the nail is black or blue, or there is tenderness on compression or a pressure sensation," it's time to see a podiatrist, Dr. Lobkova says.

If indeed it's a blood blister under the hard part of the toenail, your podiatrist may have to evacuate or drain it, Dr. Lobkova says. "Do not attempt this on your own because you can potentially damage the nailbed beneath the blister," she cautions.

Once the painful blood blister is drained, you'll feel fast relief. To enhance your recovery, your podiatrist may advise you to soak the nail in Epsom salt to ward off a bacterial infection, Dr. Lobkova says.

In addition, you should also see your doctor if you notice visible changes in the black toenail within a month (for example, the discoloration appears to be moving down toward the base of the nail), because this may indicate fungal disease or possibly melanoma, Dr. Lobkova adds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podiatrist#Skin Cancer#Salt#Dpm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Here's What the Numbers on Your Thyroid Test Mean

More than 12 percent of people in the U.S. will grapple with a thyroid condition at some point, and right now, about 20 million Americans have thyroid disease, according to the American Thyroid Association (ATA). But thyroid disease can be sneaky, with symptoms — like fatigue and constipation — that...
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

7 Things That Cause a Swollen Taste Bud

Quick: Look at your tongue. Those bumps? Those are called papillae. Most of those papillae contain taste buds. According to Britannica, your tongue has 2,000 to 8,000 taste buds. And, just as you guessed, these taste buds can get swollen. Oftentimes people don't even know they have swollen taste buds...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Silent Reflux Symptoms You Should Know

Most of us have felt the effects of acid reflex on occasion, especially after a massive meal (hello, heartburn). But sometimes the symptoms of acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux (GER), are sneakier than the classic uncomfortable burning feeling in your chest. Like GER, laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR) happens when...
RecipesPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Can You Have Pineapple During Pregnancy?

Snacking on pineapple or drinking pineapple juice while pregnant can help provide you and your developing baby with vital nutrients. While some people worry about the safety of pineapple during pregnancy, these fears are mostly based on misconceptions. Here's everything you need to know about pineapple and pregnancy, including the...
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

What Really Happens to Your Body When You Take Fish Oil

Healthy fats are our friends. In fact, fat is an essential part of a nutrient-dense diet — but not all fats are one and the same. The omega-3 fatty acids naturally found in fish, for example, are significantly better for us than the partially hydrogenated oils found in ultra-processed and packaged foods.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Is Soy Gluten-Free?

Fans of plant-based protein or milk alternatives are no strangers to the glorious soybean. This little legume is quite the chameleon, transforming into sauce, protein, milk and tofu. Although soy is naturally gluten-free, that doesn't mean that every soy-based product is safe to eat on a gluten-free diet. Plain soybeans...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Do Hip Thrusts With Perfect Form

If you want to strengthen and build your glutes, then it's sort of a requirement to learn how to do hip thrusts. OK, you really shouldn't ever feel like you ​have​ to do an exercise, but the hip thrust (HT) is, hands-down, the single-best glute exercise of all time. ​What...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Best Glute Exercises for Beginners, According to a Trainer

There's something awe-inspiring about watching a fellow gym-goer perform a heavy squat, hip thrust or deadlift. It's the absolute picture of power. And even though their strength may look impossible to match, everyone (yep, even that super strong gym-goer) starts at the beginner level. Progressing to heavy lifts demands a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy