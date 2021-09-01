Cancel
Business

BlackSky Secures Investment from Palantir and Enters into Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Following Successful Pilot Project

 8 days ago

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, announced today that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) has committed to making an equity investment in BlackSky, which is scheduled to close after the completion of BlackSky’s business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (“Osprey”). Following the successful completion of a joint pilot program between BlackSky and Palantir, this investment signifies the strengthening of a strategic collaboration that will enable BlackSky to further extend its capabilities and meet the increasing demand for global monitoring services from its and Palantir’s customers.

