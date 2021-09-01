BlackSky Secures Investment from Palantir and Enters into Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Following Successful Pilot Project

The partnership addresses new legislation for global e-invoicing while driving intercompany operational efficiencies. FourQ, the leading provider of intercompany financial management (IFM) software, has partnered with Pagero, compliant e-invoicing expert, to help corporate finance teams manage e-invoicing on an international scale. This strategic partnership between FourQ and Pagero entails a go-to-market relationship in which the respective sales teams will work together, and an agreement between the two companies to integrate their solutions. Available in the coming months, FourQ and Pagero will offer an integrated, joint solution that delivers e-invoicing to comply with tax authorities around the globe while managing the complex nature of intercompany processes.