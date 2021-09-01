Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why the Phoenix Suns Will be Better Than the Boston Celtics in 2021-22

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) After punching through the West last year, it took an Eastern Conference powerhouse to finally vanquish the Phoenix Suns, as the Milwaukee Bucks brought an abrupt halt to their title quest during the NBA Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo largely contributed to that effort, averaging an absurd 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game during the six game series.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Phoenix Suns Lrb#Eastern Conference#Nba Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBAYardbarker

Chris Paul Explains Why He Chose To Play With Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul bet on the Phoenix Suns last season. He came off a spectacular season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, taking them to the 5th position in the Western Conference after nobody believed they could make the postseason. He did something similar after landing in Phoenix. The Point God joined...
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Phoenix Suns Should Sign Lance Stephenson

Phoenix Suns, Lance Stephenson, Torrey Craig, LeBron James, National Basketball Association, Bleacher Report, Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix Suns, Lance Stephenson (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) The Phoenix Suns could use an extra wing player after losing Torrey Craig in free agency. How about Lance Stephenson?. Stephenson plays both the shooting...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns release 2021 preseason schedule

The Phoenix Suns’ 2021-22 campaign will begin with a four-game preseason schedule starting Monday, Oct. 4. Phoenix will tune up for the season at the Sacramento Kings, return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers, visit the Lakers at Staples Center, then return for a home preseason finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players Who Won’t Finish 2021-22 Season on the Team

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) At this point, we know not how things will play out for the Phoenix Suns during the 2021-22 season. But we do know that the team hopes to once again compete for a championship after coming just two games away from winning its first one a few months ago.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players Who Will be All-Stars in 2021-22

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) After Phoenix Suns fans saw their team surpass all expectations and reach the NBA Finals last year, their insuppressible excitement for the 2021-22 season certainly feels well warranted. The same goes for their players, who likely now feel prouder than ever to wear the orange and purple.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Predicting Every Game of the 2021-22 Season

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The NBA released its full schedule last week, finally laying out the blueprints for its 75th annual season. With almost every player who fell victim to the notorious injury bug last year set to return, and several new contenders having formulated over the last few weeks, the 2021-22 season looks likely to go down as one of the best ever.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: 3 Position Battles to Watch in 2021-22 Season

Phoenix Suns(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) Flooded with talent from top to bottom, the Phoenix Suns carry several options to fill several positions heading into the 2021-22 season. A good problem to have, but nonetheless one that might complicate things for the Phoenix coaching staff. Last year, the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Projecting the 2021-22 Full Rotation

The Phoenix Suns put together a well oiled, 15-man machine last year that took them all the way to the NBA Finals. Their team chemistry never seemed to dissipate, even during a rocky season riddled with unexpected stops and starts due to COVID-19. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae...
NBASporting News

Who are the best coaches in the NBA entering the 2021-22 season?

We're just weeks away from training camp opening ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, the landmark 75th anniversary season for the league. Seven teams will be under new head coaches, including five first-time coaches and ahead of the new season, we've compiled our list of the best coaches in the NBA, as voted upon by our NBA.com Global Staff.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy