Destiny 2: Bungie Talks Fixing PVP, Vault Space & Life After the Light Saga (Unedited Interview)

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBungie Isn't Satisfied with where Destiny 2 sits today. They plan to address longtime fan concerns about PVP, Vault Space, and even have hinted at what they'll do after the end of the light saga. With Destiny 2 Witch Queen, Bungie plans to address Destiny 2 PVP problems, as well as other longstanding issues such as Destiny 2 vault space with the new Weapon Crafting system. Bungie also hinted at what they'll do after Destiny 2 The Final Shape concludes the Light Saga. If you liked this interview, consider watching the shorter version with cool music here https://www.ign.com/videos/2021/09/01/destiny-2-bungie-talks-fixing-pvp-vault-space-life-after-the-light-saga.

