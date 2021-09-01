Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Cancelled … Due to Weather
With COVID-19 numbers through the roof, concert organizers, country stars and fans alike have all been nervously waiting for the bottom to fall out. It seems like only a matter of time before in-person concerts are once again put on hold, so when Tennessee’s massive Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced yesterday (August 31) that it would not happen this weekend after all, that wasn’t so shocking.www.soundslikenashville.com
