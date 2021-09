ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Hogan announced that Marylanders 65 and older living in congregate settings can now receive a booster shot Wednesday, effective immediately. “All of the evidence makes it abundantly clear that we can not afford to delay taking decisive action to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Hogan. Hogan said the order applies to all nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential drug treatment centers and developmentally disabled group homes. He also instructed all pharmacies and providers across the state to administer booster shots without a prescription or doctor’s order to anyone who is immunocompromised. “Our state has already administered over...