Dish's Boost Mobile unit deals for Gen Mobile

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation's Boost Mobile today announced its plan to acquire Los Angeles-based Gen Mobile, a prepaid mobile service that specializes in serving cost-conscious consumers. The acquisition enables Boost Mobile to distribute to a larger segment of the low-income population while continuing its mass market expansion. Boost will procure the Gen Mobile brand, customer base, existing distribution network, technology and its seasoned wireless team.

Rental

Herc Holdings Acquires Entertainment Equipment Rental Business

Herc Holdings Inc., a North American equipment rental supplier operating as Herc Rentals, has acquired Dwight Crane Ltd. and its U.S. affiliate, LRX LLC. Dwight Crane is an entertainment equipment rental business based in Ajax, Ontario, Canada, that also has operations in Los Angeles. Dwight Crane is a full-service provider...

