Dish's Boost Mobile unit deals for Gen Mobile
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation's Boost Mobile today announced its plan to acquire Los Angeles-based Gen Mobile, a prepaid mobile service that specializes in serving cost-conscious consumers. The acquisition enables Boost Mobile to distribute to a larger segment of the low-income population while continuing its mass market expansion. Boost will procure the Gen Mobile brand, customer base, existing distribution network, technology and its seasoned wireless team.www.lightreading.com
