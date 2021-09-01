Dish's Boost Mobile unit deals for Gen Mobile

BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER ï¿½ The Big 5G Event is wrapping up today, and I think it's fair to say that the mood of the show overall has been fairly optimistic. There's no secret why: The US government appears poised to funnel a historic ï¿½ almost unseemly ï¿½ amount of money into the telecom industry. In fact, former FCC commissioner Mike O'Rielly, now of MPORielly Consulting, told me that he expects Congress to pass its massive infrastructure bill within the next few weeks (though he cautioned the industry likely won't get any money for at least a year or so, as the FCC finishes its revised broadband maps).