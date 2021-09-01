Cancel
Politics

Attorney General seeks to stop hearing on Strickland's case

 8 days ago

Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery Sues Biden Administration to Stop Federal Guidance That ‘Threatens Women’s Sports and Student Privacy’

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery announced on Monday that he will lead a coalition of 20 states in a lawsuit against the Biden administration. In the suit filed Eastern District of Tennessee, Slatery and the other attorneys general. to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing specific federal guidance that “threatens...
Texas Stategoldrushcam.com

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Regarding Texas SB8 Says “We Will Not Tolerate Violence Against Those Seeking to Obtain or Provide Reproductive Health Services, Physical Obstruction or Property Damage in Violation of the FACE Act”

September 6, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Justice today issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland regarding Texas SB8:. “While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion, we will continue to.
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri attorney general seeks court order blocking school mask mandates

Mandates that require children, staff and faculty to wear masks in school to prevent spread of COVID-19 are next on Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s list of targets for lawsuits challenging local responses to the pandemic. On Tuesday, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools alleging that the central Missouri...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s response to the Supreme Court Decision

INDIANA – The Office of the Indiana Attorney General believes Friday’s Supreme Court decision to deny the state’s request to hear Governor Holcomb’s lawsuit against the General Assembly is incorrect. Attorney General Todd Rokita had hoped the Court would give due consideration to an equal branch of government and follow...
Immigrationflarecord.com

Attorney General Moody Seeks Confirmation that Biden Administration Will Faithfully Defend Federal Immigration Statute

Florida Office of the Attorney General issued the following announcement on Aug. 27. Attorney General Ashley Moody today sent a letter to United States Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure the Biden administration will faithfully defend a long-standing federal immigration statute that prohibits illegal re-entry to the U.S. by illegal aliens. Attorney General Moody is joined by attorneys general from 19 other states in the request.
TheDailyBeast

Attorney General Vows to ‘Protect’ Women Seeking Abortions in Texas

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed to “protect” women seeking abortions in Texas, as the Justice Department explores “all options” to challenge the state’s highly restrictive new law. “We will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act,” which “prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services,” he wrote in a statement. Garland said the DOJ will work with federal law enforcement to assist any abortion clinics that come under attack. “We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act,” his statement read. Last Wednesday, the conservative-majority Supreme Court refused to block Texas’ new law that bans abortions as soon as physicians can detect a heartbeat, typically around six weeks.
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

Attorney General Reyes seeks relief for low-level cocaine offenders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes is seeking to relieve outdated sentencing for low-level cocaine offenses in a new letter to Congress. Reyes and District of Columbia Attorney General, Karl Racine, are leading of group of 25 attorneys general asking Congress to reform the sentencing laws that disproportionately affect low-level cocaine offenders.

