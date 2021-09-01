Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Symposium to offer new perspectives on Emory's history of slavery and dispossession

emory.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Wake of Slavery and Dispossession: Emory, Racism and the Journey Towards Restorative Justice. Who was Catherine Andrew “Miss Kitty” Boyd? Throughout much of Emory University’s history, she has been described as loyal and dutiful — the favored slave of Bishop James O. Andrew, a Methodist minister and chair of the Emory College board of trustees in 1844. Boyd lived in a small house known as “Kitty’s Cottage,” married, had three children and is the only known African American buried in the white section of Oxford Cemetery. However, that alleged favoritism came with consequences and in the antebellum South she could never know freedom.

news.emory.edu

