Apex teams with Welbilt on automated pickup foodservice solutions

Pizza Marketplace
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Order Pickup Solutions, a provider of self-serve automated pickup solutions for foodservice, retail and B2B e-commerce, and Welbilt Inc., a provider of commercial foodservice equipment, have launched OrderHQ, a smart locker series that integrates with existing point-of-sale and other back-of-house management systems to allow restaurants to offer order pickup experiences, according to a press release.

