Austin Police Department releases bodycam video after officers shot a man with knife near the airport

Editor’s note: We have removed the victim’s name from this web story as he is not facing charges at the moment.

The Austin Police Department released dashcam video and four sets of bodycam footage Wednesday from an Aug. 19 shooting . Two APD officers fired shots at a man wielding a knife, and police said he was struck at least once.

APD said the man refused to drop the knife for two to three more minutes after shots were fired, and officers then used a taser on him.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 1, interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon identified Officers Derrick Lehman, Jason Cummins and Michael Barba as those involved in the shooting and use of a Taser.

Lehman and Cummins both shot their firearms. Lehman has been with APD for 11-and-a-half years, and Cummins has been with APD for 11 years.

Barba deployed his Taser. He has served with APD for 17 years.

Bodycam footage from Lehman and Barba was released on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Cummins was not wearing a standard APD uniform or body camera during the incident.

Police were originally called to the area near U.S. 183 and East Riverside Drive and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 4:35 p.m. Aug. 19.

Dashcam video from APD showed a man walking down the highway in the middle of traffic. In the bodycam footage, two officers can be seen firing at him in the road. He fell to the ground after the shots.

The officers continued to ask him to put the knife down and to “let us help you.”

A few minutes later, an officer tells two colleagues to use a Taser but not shoot. Then, that officer kicked the knife out of the man's hand, and other officers used a Taser on him.

Chacon said the man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

He was not charged, and Chacon said it is unknown if any future charges will be filed.

Lehman, Cummins and Barba were all placed on administrative leave following the incident.

APD is conducting two investigations, a criminal investigation by APD's Special Investigations Unit and the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by APD's Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight .

