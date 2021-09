There is renewed optimism surrounding the Dallas Cowboys as the 2021 NFL season approaches. After watching franchise quarterback Dak Prescott go down in Week 5 last year with a season-ending ankle injury, he is back to guide what could be one of the NFC's best offenses. The Cowboys have won just three playoff games since 1996, but with Prescott, the conference's deepest receiving crew, and a rejuvenated Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas has to be considered among the top 2022 Super Bowl picks from the NFC.