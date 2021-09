Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized an increase in its $6 million repurchase plan adopted on April 22, 2021, to repurchase up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock over a two-year period. This equates to an increase of approximately 490 thousand shares or an additional 8% of the outstanding shares as of June 30, 2021. Prior to the adoption of the increase, $5.4 million remained under the April 2021 plan available for repurchases, equating to approximately 185 thousand shares of Company stock.