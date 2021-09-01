Cancel
Brunswick, MI

Brunswick (BC) Acquires RELiON Battery, LLC

 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) continues to execute on its Next Wave strategy, announcing today that it has acquired RELiON Battery, LLC, a global provider of lithium batteries and related products to multiple industry sectors. Additionally, the Company is announcing plans for a new Electrification Technology Center to be located in Michigan. Both actions support the Company's ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy and will enable Brunswick's Advanced Systems Group (ASG) to extend its leadership position in electrical systems innovation.

Brunswick Acquires RELiON Battery For Undisclosed Sum

Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) has acquired RELiON Battery, a provider of lithium batteries and related products, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will enable Brunswick's Advanced Systems Group (ASG) to extend its position in electrical systems innovation. "The addition of RELiON to our portfolio reinforces our position as a leading...
White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings has closed on the agreement to acquire Tri-Supply & Equipment. Based in New Castle, Del. with two other locations in Salisbury, Md. and Dover, Del., Tri-Supply & Equipment will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.
Ryerson (RYI) Acquires Specialty Metals Processing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it has acquired Specialty Metals Processing ("SMP"), a toll processor located in Stow, Ohio. SMP processes stainless steel, aluminum, titanium and nickel alloy products in a variety of industries including aerospace. SMP's expertise in buffing, grinding and polishing finishes adds to Ryerson's value-added processing capabilities to provide better customer experiences.
Seall, A Marine Technology Company, Expands with Key Global Partner, Mackay Marine

Aberdeen, Scotland-based Seall, has secured a partnership with global marine electronics and service provider, Mackay Marine, to distribute Seall’s suite of innovative software solutions and products to the maritime industry, as they expand their worldwide footprint. Mackay Marine, headquartered in North Carolina, USA, has 50 locations in 16 countries, making...
