Brunswick (BC) Acquires RELiON Battery, LLC
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) continues to execute on its Next Wave strategy, announcing today that it has acquired RELiON Battery, LLC, a global provider of lithium batteries and related products to multiple industry sectors. Additionally, the Company is announcing plans for a new Electrification Technology Center to be located in Michigan. Both actions support the Company's ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, and Shared Access) strategy and will enable Brunswick's Advanced Systems Group (ASG) to extend its leadership position in electrical systems innovation.www.streetinsider.com
