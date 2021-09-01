Brunswick (BC) Acquires RELiON Battery, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The Class B Common Units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") are exchangeable by Advance/Newhouse Partnership, a New York partnership ("A/N") at any time into either, at the Issuer's option, (i) shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer on a one-for-one basis or (ii) an amount of cash based on the volume-weighted average price of the Class A Common Stock for the two consecutive trading days prior to the date of delivery of A/N's Exchange Notice (as such term is defined under and pursuant to that certain exchange agreement, dated as of May 18, 2016, between, among others, the Issuer, Charter Holdings and A/N) per Class B Common Unit exchanged and have no expiration date.