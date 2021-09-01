Cancel
'Coming back to life': Developers propose "pocket neighborhood" in Lake Wales

The Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE WALES — Two Miami-based developers believe they can bring the "missing middle" to Lake Wales in the form of a "pocket neighborhood." Victor Dover and Mari Chael purchased two vacant acres just north of State Road 60 and the bank of the Scenic Highway and State Road 60 overpass in December of 2019.Rather than put up a giant office site with parking, a hotel or an apartment complex, the couple decided a pocket neighborhood would be the best use of the space.

