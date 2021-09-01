Tyson Nash: Coyotes will be 'exciting' to watch this season, OEL needed a fresh start

On this edition of Sportsnet Today, Brent and Justin are joined by Ben Nicholson-Smith to discuss the Jays recent stretch and why there is still a glimmer of hope for their playoff chances (18:58). Sportsnets Luke Fox chats about why the Brady Tkachuk contract situation in Ottawa is so interesting and that Tampa is still the top team despite losing some players off their championship roster (49:45). Golf Channels Rex Hoggard recaps the golf season and gives some insight into FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay (01:10:42). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.