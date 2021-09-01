Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Premium#Mclean#Reit#Pretium Packaging#Llc#Nnn#Broker Submittals#Media Inquiries#Annual Report On Form#Sec#Investor Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Gladstone Commercial Announces New Executive Vice President for Midwest and West Regions

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ('Gladstone Commercial') is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Carter as an Executive Vice President. Mr. Carter will have responsibility for sourcing net leased real estate acquisitions and sale-leaseback investments in the Midwest and West while also managing and servicing Gladstone Commercial's existing assets in the regions in coordination with his asset management teams.
Real Estateirei.com

U.S. commercial real estate Q2 review and outlook

The COVID-19 crisis froze commercial real estate investment markets in the second and third quarters of 2020, which started to thaw in the fourth quarter as demand for multifamily and industrial properties started to heat up. Now with more than 12 months of post-pandemic data, there are encouraging signs for real estate investment activity, said Manulife Investment Management.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Shares Of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Exceed 52-Week High

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) traded at a new 52-week high today of $137.15. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 384,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares. Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) defies analysts with a current...
Businesstelecompetitor.com

Horizon Acquires Commercial Fiber Business from Electric Co-op

Regional operator Horizon has acquired Consolidated Cooperative’s commercial fiber business in Ohio. The deal adds 450 fiber miles to augment Horizon’s existing Columbus network and extend northward through Delaware, Marion and Richland counties. Consolidated Cooperative’s separate residential fiber business was not part of the deal. Horizon says that Consolidated’s commercial...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Graycliff Exploration Provides Corporate Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB: GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lees as the non-executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Business Solutions Software Provider Freshworks Files for IPO

Business solutions software provider Freshworks on Friday filed for an initial public offering that revealed its revenue for the first six months ended June 30 soared by almost 53% compared to the same period a year earlier. Freshworks has not yet determined the amount of shares to be offered or...
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Accountants provide variety of services to businesses

Accountants could be considered the backbone of most industries. Since most businesses’ goal is to make money, it makes sense the employees responsible for keeping and interpreting financial records would be of the utmost importance. But many people may not know that there are different types of accountants, as well as advantages and disadvantages in certain accounting fields.
Financial Reportsaccountingtoday.com

Robust financial reporting provides the key to business performance

Informed business decisions require accurate financial information and solid internal controls. Whether dealing with an internal audit function, the board of directors, an external audit firm or shareholders, every organization should do what it can to ensure a robust financial reporting process supported by strong controls. Financial systems are the backbone to any business, and if the structure breaks down, the entire company could fail and become paralyzed.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Posted by
Levi Mikula

Banks Begin Making Same Move They Did Before '08 Crash

Photo 5042227 / Forclosure © Terrance Emerson | Dreamstime.com. In July, a story broke that received very little attention by the mainstream media. That story had to do with the banks announcing that they are spreading out mortgage risk because they are worried about what the future holds for the U.S. economy. Seems like a big deal that should have received lots of attention but it was ignored by most.
California StateProvidence Business News

Citizens to buy Calif. capital markets firm for $149M

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase JMP Group LLC, a capital markets firm, for roughly $149 million in cash, Citizens announced Wednesday. “The acquisition of JMP represents an attractive opportunity for us to continue to broaden both our capabilities and our customer...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dragoneer Investment Group Announces Secondary Block Purchase of $300 Million in Jamf (JAMF) Common Stock from Vista Equity Partners

Dragoneer Investment Group (“Dragoneer”), a leading growth-oriented public and private investor, today announced it has executed a privately placed secondary ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morningstar (MORN) Acquires Moorgate Benchmarks

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced the acquisition of Moorgate Benchmarks, a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades New Gold (NGD) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson upgraded New Gold (NYSE: NGD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy