Nasdaq ends at fresh high, powered by tech stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a wonderful tech sensation that put Canada’s growth scene on the map, so don’t think that I’m bearish on the name in any form. I’m a massive fan of the business and its founder Tobi Lütke. I think the company has plenty of gas left in the tank, as it continues to go after the small-scale portion of the e-commerce market, which is still lightly penetrated. In time, though, Shopify will mature in a way such that its growth will begin to taper off. With less favourable year-over-year comparable quarters coming up, it’ll seem like the best days of Shopify will be in the rear-view mirror.