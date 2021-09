Raise $30,000 for Cattlemen’s Days Tough Enough to Wear Pink. When local fourth grader Abby Sanderford and her dad, Kevin, began planning a cross-country bike trip for summer 2021, they didn’t initially intend for it to be a fundraiser. As Kevin put it, “the purpose was to teach my daughter that she could do anything she wanted.” Kevin had completed the trip with his then 11-year-old daughter Skye, back in 2019. Abby is six minutes older than her twin brother Will, so her turn was next by birth order—Kevin seems to enjoy the bike adventures enough to plan a separate one for each of his three children. But this time, the plan changed when Kevin’s wife Jennifer was diagnosed in January with breast cancer.