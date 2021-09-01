Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Matt Calvert on WHL development coaching role, reflects on his time in NHL

Sportsnet.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Coyotes analyst and former NHLer Tyson Nash discusses the changes within the Pacific Division heading into 2021-22. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. Listen. Tyson...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyson Nash
Person
Matt Calvert
Person
Christian Dvorak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Whl#Coaching#Nhler#The Pacific Division#Rogers Sports Media#Oel#Coyotes#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Wheat Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Matt Calvert Joins Brandon Wheat Kings Coaching Staff

Earlier this offseason, Matt Calvert announced his retirement after injuries cut his playing career short, but that doesn’t mean he’s leaving the game of hockey. The veteran forward has been hired by the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL as a development coach. Doug Gasper, Wheat Kings GM, released a short statement:
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.
NHLletsgohawks.net

Report: Blackhawks Place Goalie On Trade Block.

The Chicago Blackhawks were left with a pretty big hole when they let Corey Crawford walk to free agency. In between the pipes turned into a committee situation for the Hawks with Kevin Lankinen leading the way with some help from Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban. However now they've got...
NHLmarkerzone.com

5 NHL COACHES ON THE HOT SEAT

Though the 2021-22 NHL season has yet to begin, there are several coaches throughout the league whose leashes are quite tight given how their teams performed a season prior. In an article from Adam Proteau of The Hockey News, he listed five coaches who are already on the hot seat as we continue through the dog days of summer. The first is Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames, who despite coming in midway through the 2020-21 season was unable to turn his team around. At number two is Travis Green of the Vancouver Canucks, who saw his team take a major step backwards last season after showing plenty of promise in 2019-20. Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks is another man on the list. Though he hasn't been able to do much given the roster he has had in past seasons, general manager Stan Bowman gave him plenty more weapons to work with this season, meaning the pressure is on. Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is another who has gotten some leniency due to the lack of talent he's had to work worth, but enough is enough here. Detroit needs to begin to show signs of turning things around this season.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Coaching Hot Seat and the Hurricanes Need For a Skilled Winger

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Five coaches who could be on the hot seat this season include Darryl Sutter (Calgary), Travis Green (Vancouver), Jeremy Colliton (Chicago), Jeff Blashill (Detroit), and Bob Boughner (San Jose). Coaches that are ready to fill a vacancy include Mike Babcock, Bruce Boudreau, David Quinn,...
NHLcanucksarmy.com

BC-bound Viktor Persson is set to make his WHL debut: CanucksArmy Prospect Rankings #13

After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, we began researching what Viktor Persson’s game was all about. He’s a big, smooth-skating, right-shot defenceman who can be physical and consistently hits the net with his point shots. It’s safe to say we liked what we saw from the Canucks’ final pick of the 2019 draft. After the initial research, we were excited to see what he could do this season to garner more attention and give us an indication if the NHL could truly be a future landing spot for the Swedish defenceman.
NHLYardbarker

Kings Development Camp Reveals Prospects Pushing for NHL Roster Spot

Recently the Los Angeles Kings hosted their first development camp since 2019. It featured several of the team’s top prospects, including Brandt Clarke, Alex Turcotte, Quinton Byfield, and more. Unfortunately, Turcotte and Byfield saw limited time, as injuries took both players out of camp early on. Star prospect Arthur Kaliyev also missed camp due to an undisclosed personal reason. While it’s important to remember not to overreact to development camp, there is still plenty to be learned from what we saw during that week. Today I’ll be reviewing what I saw at development camp.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Coaching hot seat tiers for 2021-22 season

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we take a look at the 32 head coaches around the league and how comfortable they should be feeling in their position for the 2021-22 season. In other words: The hot seat rankings. We placed the head coaches in different tiers...
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: The future of trading cards and the NHL

The NHL and Upper Deck. It’s a relationship that goes back more than 30 years. Which, as you may know, is longer than the Tampa Bay Lightning have been in the league. Born in the heyday of the junk wax era when manufacturers churned out enough cardboard to build a million houses of cards, the partnership has weathered the storm of rivals (Score, Topps, Panini have all gone by the wayside in regards of hockey cards) and the ups and downs of the market. Now their relationship is likely to be challenged once again. A seismic change is tearing through the trading card world as Fanatics has been gobbling up exclusive licenses with the leagues and player associations of major league sports.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canucks Autism Network PRO-AM Hotstove Luncheon

A hockey lover’s dream. Hear untold stories from NHL Alumni. Emceed by Sportsnet 650 hosts, our VIP guests will be treated to an exclusive look at life in the league. Enjoy first class food and drink alongside NHL Alumni. Grab a drink and introduce yourself to one of the 20...
NHLYardbarker

Kings News & Rumors: Rookie Faceoff, Development Camp & Olympics

In this edition of Kings News & Rumors, I discuss the team’s roster for the 2021 Rookie Faceoff and the conclusion of development camp. I also talk about the latest news involving the NHL and the Olympics, as well as what it means for Los Angeles. Kings Announce Rookie Faceoff...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Bergevin may get last laugh after losing Kotkaniemi to offer sheet

MONTREAL— It was short and bittersweet, delivered 15 minutes shy of a full week that started with Jesperi Kotkaniemi signing a $6.1-million offer sheet with the Carolina Hurricanes, and it was understated. The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday they were walking away from the player they drafted third overall in...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Following Dvorak trade, Canadiens GM Bergevin addresses media

It didn't take long for the Montreal Canadiens to enact their next move after declining to match the Carolina Hurricanes' offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, which sent the 21-year-old to Raleigh. The Canadiens, on the same night they declined, acquired forward Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes for a first-...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens acquire Christian Dvorak from Coyotes for two draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Christian Dvorak from the Arizona Coyotes for a first and second-round draft pick. The Coyotes will receive the better of either Montreal's or Carolina's first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft along with the Canadiens' second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. If either the Canadiens or Hurricanes first-round pick are top 10 picks in the 2022 NHL Draft, Montreal will send the worse of the two picks.
NFLSportsnet.ca

Sept. 7: Larry Walker rules

NFL writer Bob Glauber comments on the top teams in NFC, AFC and Cowboys, Buccaneers matchup and Ian Mendes of The Athletic checks in from Ottawa after Pierre Dorion’s contract extension. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLchatsports.com

What the Dallas Stars need from Denis Gurianov this season

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 29: Denis Gurianov #34 of the Dallas Stars awaits a face off against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on December 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Stars defeated the Coyotes 4-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy