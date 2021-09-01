Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Limbach Holdings (LMB) Appoints Linda G. Alvarado to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) announced today the appointment of Linda G. Alvarado to the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of August 26, 2021. Ms. Alvarado brings a wealth of experience in the construction industry, most notably as a founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alvarado Construction, Inc., a commercial general contractor, development, design/build, and construction management company in the United States and internationally. Ms. Alvarado is also an owner of the Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball Club, as well as the President of Palo Alto, Inc., and the Alvarado Restaurant Entities which owns and operates YUM! Brands restaurants in multiple states. Previously, Ms. Alvarado served as a director of several public companies in diverse industries, including 3M, Cypress AMAX Minerals, Lennox International, Pitney Bowes, Pepsi Bottling Group, Qwest Communications International, and the United Banks of Colorado.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Reno
Person
Maya Angelou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmb#Boards Of Directors#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Limbach Holdings#Cypress Amax Minerals#Lennox International#Pepsi Bottling Group#The United Banks#Latino Leaders Magazine#A Presidential Appointee#The White House#The Taco Bell Foundation#The Board Of Directors#Pomona College#Duquesne University#Dowling College#The University Of Denver#The Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Medical & Biotechprweek.com

Poxel hires Elizabeth Woo to lead PR, corporate comms and IR

BOSTON: Poxel, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has appointed Elizabeth Woo as SVP of IR, PR and corporate communications. Based in the Boston area, she will work closely with the company’s leadership team, headquartered in Lyon, France. Poxel CEO Thomas Kuhn in a release noted Woo’s extensive experience working with...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TRxADE HEALTH to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH, INC. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2021: the Colliers 5th Annual Investor Conference on September 9, 2021, the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-14, 2021, and the Benzinga Healthcare Virtual Conference on September 29-30, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Trinity Industries (TRN) Appoints Jason Anderson to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) today announced the addition of Jason G. Anderson to its Board of Directors and the resignation of Brandon B. Boze from the Board, both effective as of today. Similar to Mr. Boze, Mr. Anderson is a member of the investment team at ValueAct Capital. Mr. Anderson will also serve as a member of the Finance and Risk Committee and the Human Resources Committee.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Michael J. Willner to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Willner, Esq. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

World Fuel Services (INT) Appoints Jill B. Smart to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) today announced the appointment of Jill B. Smart to the Board of Directors of the company. “We are delighted to have Jill join our Board of...
Dunmore, PAStreetInsider.com

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) Announces Retirement of Mary E. McDonald From its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announces the retirement of Mary E. McDonald, Assistant Secretary, as a Director effective today.
Businesslabelandnarrowweb.com

SheetLabels.com appoints Alan Etheridge senior vice president

SheetLabels.com, a digital and flexographic label manufacturer based in the heart of New York’s Adirondack region, has announced the addition of Alan Etheridge as its new senior vice president. He brings to the growing label manufacturer and e-commerce specialist more than 25 years of industry sales, marketing and management experience.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

McKesson (MCK) Appoints Richard H. Carmona to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) announced today that the McKesson board of directors has elected Dr. Richard H. Carmona as an independent director and member of the board’s Compensation and Compliance Committees, effective Sept. 6, 2021. “As an...
Businessbizjournals

BuzzFeed names former American Express comptroller to board

Digital media company BuzzFeed has named former American Express comptroller Joan Amble to serve on its board of directors as audit chair. Amble, who previously served as executive vice president, finance, and comptroller for American Express, will help BuzzFeed navigate a new period as a public company. BuzzFeed announced on June 24 that it will merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. ($ENFA), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced the planned retirement of Brian MacNeal, chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2022. MacNeal joined Armstrong in 2014 as vice president of Global Finance, Building Products and was named CFO in 2016 following the successful spinoff of Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Ferrero unveils global leadership changes

LUXEMBOURG — Ferrero Group has promoted Todd Siwak to president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America. Mr. Siwak spent the past eight years as chief executive officer of Ferrara Candy Co., the Chicago-based candy subsidiary of Ferrero. In his new role, Mr. Siwak will create an anchoring platform for the company’s mainstream and premium biscuit categories in North America, helping to strengthen Ferrero’s position globally.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Instructure (INST) Appoints Ossa Fisher and Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: INST), the makers of Canvas, today announced that Ossa Fisher and Lloyd "Buzz" Waterhouse have joined its Board of Directors. "Instructure is privileged to have a passionate team that includes many education and...
Businesscrowleytoday.com

Home Bancorp appoints Scott Ballard to its board of directors

“We are pleased to add Scott to our board of directors,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the company and bank. “He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. “Scott joins a board that is fully committed to serving our customers...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Appoints Jeffrey J. Bird as CEO, President and Board Member

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeffrey J. Bird as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and elected him to the Board, both effective as of January 1, 2022 to replace Blake T. DeBerry, who will step down at that time. Mr. DeBerry will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board until December 31, 2021.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stream Companies Announces 3 Executive Promotions

3 vital executive promotions to capitalize on unprecedented growth for Stream Companies. Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Redwood Trust (RWT) Appoints its President Dashiell Robinson to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT), a leader in expanding access to housing for homebuyers and renters, today announced that its President, Dashiell Robinson, has also been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors, effective August 27, 2021. Mr. Robinson joined Redwood in 2017 from Wells Fargo Securities, where he served as the Head of Mortgage Finance within the Asset-Backed Finance Group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy