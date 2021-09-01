Cancel
Codex DNA (DNAY) Released Full-Length Synthetic Genome for SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant

 8 days ago

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced the release of its first full-length synthetic genome for the highly infectious Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (B.1.617 lineage). The genome was synthesized and constructed using Codex DNA's BioXp™ 3250 system, its fully automated synthetic biology benchtop workstation for rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA.

