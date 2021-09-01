Codex DNA (DNAY) Released Full-Length Synthetic Genome for SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced the release of its first full-length synthetic genome for the highly infectious Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (B.1.617 lineage). The genome was synthesized and constructed using Codex DNA's BioXpâ„¢ 3250 system, its fully automated synthetic biology benchtop workstation for rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0