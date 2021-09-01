NeoGenomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer, Kathryn McKenzie, Chief Financial Officer, and Doug Brown, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:15am ET.
