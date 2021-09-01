NeoGenomics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

The past week has been low-key for the biotech sector with a few important pipeline and regulatory updates. Drug approvals were also in focus. Regeneron Announces Positive Data on Dupixent: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN and partner Sanofi SNY announced positive results from a study evaluating dermatitis drug Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or eczema in children aged six months to five years. Patients received Dupixent every four weeks (200 mg or 300 mg, based on body weight) plus topical corticosteroids (TCS) or placebo. The study trial met its primary and all secondary endpoints as results showed that Dupixent when added to standard-of-care TCS significantly reduced overall disease severity and improved skin clearance, itch and health-related quality of life measures at 16 weeks compared to TCS alone (placebo). Dupixent rapidly improved symptoms after the first dose, improving itch in one week and clearing skin in two weeks. Dupixent plus TCS reduced overall disease severity by 70% and itch by 49%. Dupixent is currently approved in the United States and Europe other countries around the world for the treatment of specific patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as certain patients with asthma in different age populations.