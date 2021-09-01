Peter Loubardias on Canada winning Women's Worlds and 'greatest rivalry' with Team USA

Jamie Lee Rattray scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States, 5-1, Thursday night in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary. Canada (4-0) took the top spot in Group A to set up a quarterfinal Saturday against the loser of the late Group B game between Germany and Japan. The United States (3-1) will face the Germany-Japan winner. Melodie Daoust, Renata Fast, and Sarah Nurse also scored for 10-time champion Canada. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 22 saves, allowing only Lee Stecklein’s goal early in the third. Daoust started the rout at 7:13 of first period, with the puck rebounding off the back boards and into the slot for her to hammer it past goalie Alex Cavallini. Fast scored with 6:10 left in the first when she chipped the puck over the sprawling Cavallini and through a maze of sticks and defenders. Canada outshot the US, 15-4, in the period. Rattray scored twice in a 2:58 span early in the second to break it open — and chase Cavallini. Cavallini stopped 16 of the 20 shots on goal she faced, with the US only having five shots when she was pulled. Nicole Hensley took over in goal and gave up a shorthanded goal on the first shot she faced when Nurse whistled a shot into the upper-right corner with 9:24 left in the period. Earlier, Petra Nieminen had a natural hat trick and added an assist in the first period to help Finland beat Switzerland, 6-0.