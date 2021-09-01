Sep. 1: Poulin is golden again!

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Goalies are the worst. We speculate on which ones will hold the net all year and which will give us the ratios we need. In many leagues, one or two netminders impact our outcomes nearly as much as a dozen star skaters do. Yet every year an errant tip here and a bad bounce there thwart our hopes and leaves us with a save percentage starting with the dreaded “8.” You cannot quit them, so make educated choices on your own 2021 fantasy hockey goalie rankings. Then watch waivers like a hawk for six months.