Sep. 1: Poulin is golden again!

Tyson Nash: Coyotes will be 'exciting' to watch this season, OEL needed a fresh start. Former NHLer and Coyotes analyst Tyson Nash joins Scott Rintoul and Jamie Dodd to weigh on his favourite part of the September Sports calendar is the NFL season and his team is the Kansas City Chiefs. He shares Christian Dvorak will take the next step as a player this season and it's easier for fans to watch a rebuild than a mediocre team and why it was time for a fresh start for Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

