Napa County: Angwin fire station will not host voting center for California recall election

By REGISTER STAFF
Napa Valley Register
 5 days ago

One of Napa County’s normal voting places will not be available for California’s gubernatorial recall election in mid-September — the voting center in Angwin. Staffing shortages, a resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the risk of preemptive power cuts ahead of wildfires have led the county Election Division to forgo a ballot box at the Angwin Fire House, county registrar of voters John Tuteur has announced. The vote center was to open Sept. 12 and stay in service through Sept. 14, the day voters will decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and which candidate should take his place if he is ousted.

napavalleyregister.com

