General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB: CANN) ("TREES" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the TREES Englewood Dispensary. The Company will now be doing business as TREES, pursuant to a Colorado tradename filing. The Company expects to close the acquisition of the two previously announced dispensaries in Portland, Oregon in the near future, and the opening of the two new dispensaries in Denver and Portland.