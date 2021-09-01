Cancel
Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the 'Company'), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced that the Q2 2021 Kidoz Research Report update from Fundamental Research Corp. titled ‘Ad Revenue up 196% YoY / Entering China' can be reviewed in full on the Company's website https://investor.kidoz.net/research/

www.buffalonynews.net

Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

Corporate Innovation Through Effective Startup Investing

Bringing innovation to a corporate environment is inherently challenging. Many firms have established research and development or corporate development teams, but not innovation teams. Since corporations have complex organizational charts with any array of divisions and people, it’s hard for any one team to have a complete view of the big picture. Intrapreneurship programs may inspire internal innovation, but this is an expensive and risky model to support.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

CLEAN VISION CORPORATION TO HOLD SHAREHOLDER CALL; CEO Dan Bates to Lay Out Plans for Company Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it will host a shareholder call on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10 AM Pacific Daylight Savings Time. This live video call will be on Zoom at: https://bit.ly/3DNpoB5 and is open to all shareholders.
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Corporate Research Engagement 101: The Basics

This is a webinar for Ohio State faculty and grad/postgrad students participating in industry sponsored research collaborations. Attendees will discover what industry partners value from their relationship with academia and how faculty and students benefit from engaging with industry. Participants will explore how to use existing university-industry relationships to identify company contacts; gather intelligence on current/past Ohio State industry partnerships; and navigate the industry-sponsored research process. Registrants will receive advice on proposal development and gain understanding of research agreement terms and the responsibilities of the Principal Investigator and the Sponsored Programs Officer. The webinar concludes with an introduction to the university’s research support ecosystem and Ohio State University Libraries’ resources available on this topic.
Businesssonyalpharumors.com

Sony Publishes “Corporate Report 2021”

If you wanna read the rather unexacting new corporate report check out this file: https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/corporatereport/CorporateReport2021_E.pdf. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
BusinessTechCrunch

Cannabis e-commerce startup Jane Technologies raises $100M after stellar growth

Today, the company is announcing a $100 million Series C financing round, bringing the total amount raised since its founding in 2015 to $130 million. Honor Ventures lead the round, and founding Managing Partner Jeffrey Housenbold joined Jane Technologies’ board of directors. Jane Technologies expects to use the additional capital...
BusinessEast Tennessean

ETSU Research Corporation makes 4 new appointments

ETSU Research Corporation appointed Dave Clark, Stephen Marshall, Raina Wiseman and William Heise to its growing team. The ETSU Research Corporation came about because President Noland wanted to revive the ETSU Research Foundation, which has existed for over 18 years. David Golden, head of the MBA program in the College...
Technologymartechseries.com

Virtual Reality Labs Powered by WorldViz Publish Over 330 Research Studies

WorldViz is pleased to present its fifth and latest “Partners in Science Report”: It covers research studies featured in publications including Nature and other prominent journals between 2019 and 2021 that utilized a WorldViz VR solution. Since 2015, the WorldViz “Partners in Science Report” now highlights over 330 published studies, giving scientists access to a unique collection of virtual reality studies by top researchers across many disciplines.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Card Company Ramp Is Raising $300M, CEO Says

Corporate credit card company Ramp, which provides both physical and virtual cards, is raising $300 million in a Series C funding round, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 24) CNBC report. The latest funding round will push the New York-based company’s value to a whopping $3.9 billion, according to the report.
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

Fintech-focused Corporate Accelerator Program Launched in Egypt by Arab Bank

The Arab Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has launched its Fintech-focused corporate accelerator program, called “AB Accelerator,” in Egypt, after its successful launch in Jordan in 2018. The launch of this Fintech-related program in Egypt comes as part of the Arab Bank’s ongoing efforts...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments

CannaSafe's CEO Departure, New Management Team Appointed Amid Reorganization. Cannabis testing laboratory CannaSafe announced Monday that CEO Aaron Riley will leave the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets as part of the company's reorganization. Riley will continue to build out Oregon and Florida locations under a new entity.
BusinessInc.com

How This CEO Hit Rocketship Growth Courting Customers Ignored by Traditional Banks

Fintech startup Varo Bank is one of several fintechs and "challenger banks" in the U.S. aiming to take on the big financial institutions by catering to the customers those institutions neglect: people with lower incomes and little wealth. Last year, it became the first company of its kind to secure a national bank charter. Here, CEO and co-founder Colin Walsh talks about serving the underbanked (without overcharging them) and completing Varo's regulatory journey over Zoom--all while landing at No. 7 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. --As told to Sophie Downes.
BusinessStreet.Com

Global CEOs Are Planning to Hire More Employees Over 3 Years: KPMG Survey

A recent survey finds that Global CEO confidence has returned to pre-pandemic levels and also planning to hire more employees over the next three years. The survey, done by KPMG that included over 1,300 CEOs, found that business leaders are "increasingly optimistic about the outlook for their own business" despite the Delta variant slowing down the ‘return to normal."
EconomyGreenBiz

How BCG helps corporations invest in climate tech

There has been much pontification of late (including here) about the coffers of mainstream money tipping into climate tech. This mid-year update from the excellent Climate Tech VC newsletter suggests there were roughly 250 deals this year as of June 30, representing about $16 billion in funding. One data point you’ll appreciate: There were 50 percent more contracts disclosed during the second quarter, compared with a year earlier; although last year many investors held on to their money during the COVID-19 uncertainty, so consider that stat with caution.
BusinessAdvanced Television

OneWeb signs insurance agreement through Marsh

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has signed an insurance agreement for an aggregate insured value of over $1 billion through Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. Marsh arranged a multi-launch insurance programme covering physical loss or damage to the remaining GEN 1 satellites...
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

The Captain leads Tomorrow Corporation into publishing

The Tomorrow Corporation is the latest successful indie developer to branch out into publishing other developer's games, a move inspired by its first external project: Sysiac Games' The Captain. A sci-fi adventure game developed by the Swedish studio's two-person team of Peter Hedin and Benny Eriksson, The Captain puts players...
Real Estatebuffalonynews.net

Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC Appoints Industry Veteran Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman/Interim CEO to Lead Strategic Priorities and Capitalization Plan

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2021 / Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC, a real estate developer, and asset management company focused on growth opportunities in the rapidly growing cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Gilbert as Chairman and Interim CEO. Alternative Commodities Massachusetts LLC (ACM)...
Sciencebitcoin.com

Central Bank of Brazil Researches Creation of Digital Real

Fabio Araujo, a representative of the Central Bank of Brazil, talked about the possible development of a Digital Real at a public hearing before the Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication and Information Technology of the Brazilian Senate. Araujo clarified that the Digital Real is still at the debate stage, and they are determining the demand for such an instrument.

Community Policy