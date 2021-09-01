Cancel
Business

On the Move: Deutsch NY Names Souza CMO

By Steve Barnes
 8 days ago

Deutsch NY appoints Nicole Souza as chief marketing officer, a new position at the agency, effective Sept. 7. Souza comes to Deutsch from The Integer Group/TBWA, where she most recently served as executive vice president, growth & marketing. Before that, she was senior vp, US business development director at UM Worldwide; business director at JWT; and worked in account management at M&C Saatchi London, McCann, Amazon Advertising and MullenLowe. She will report to Matt Baker, who was promoted to president of Deutsch in July.

