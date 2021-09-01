Cancel
A New ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Is Coming to Netflix

By Matt Singer
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Leatherface we’re talking about here, so let’s cut to the chase: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is coming to Netflix. This is not the original 1974 classic we’re talking about, or any of the other sequels that have come along the way. (There have been eight Texas Chainsaws to date, which feels like a lot of movies about a kind of incident that feels like it should be a bit of a rarity. How many different chainsaw massacres could there be in any given state?) The ninth Chainsaw, which was shot in Bulgaria last year, will bypass theaters and now premiere on Netflix.

