Writer and poet James Baldwin was way ahead of his time. He lived the life he wanted to live unapologetically and championed for the black race and was an admitted LGBTQ individual at the same time. He moved to Paris for a while to see what life was like for a Black man there and he felt it was a much better place than America. In this interview, he talks about racism and the ingrained fear that white people have of Black people, and the lack of trust that Black people often have for white people because of American history. Ironically much of what he says still holds true today, 40 years later.