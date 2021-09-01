University Meeting opens fall 2021 with ‘cautious optimism’
The Aug. 25 University Meeting marked the fifth straight time since May of 2020 that faculty and staff across campus were forced to meet virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was marked by cautious optimism for the fall semester; gratitude for the effort put forth by faculty, students and staff the past 18 months; and a realization that we must remain vigilant in following health and safety protocols to manage COVID-19 on campus.www.easternct.edu
