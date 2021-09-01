Cancel
Duke University Announces Employees Who Do Not Get COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Fired

By Greta Bjornson
Parents Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke University made vaccination against COVID-19 a condition of employment in an update to the university's vaccine requirements. Duke University is requiring its faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, warning employees they will be fired if they refuse to do so. The North Carolina university announced Sunday that...

