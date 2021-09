(Des Moines, IA) — The Office for Civil Rights in the U-S Department of Education sent Governor Kim Reynolds a letter saying it has opened an investigation into Iowa’s ban on mask mandates in schools. The federal agency has sent notices to Iowa and four other states — saying the investigation will explore whether students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from Covid-19 are prevented from safely attending school in person. Governor Reynolds released a statement in response to the letter. It says Iowa schools opened safely and responsibly over one year ago — and President Joe Biden and his team have decided to pick a political fight with a handful of governors to distract from his own failures in Afghanistan, the border, and others.