Nancy O’Neill Robins, 78, passed away on July 25, 2021, at an Arlington, Virginia, hospital. She was born in Luray, Virginia, daughter of Leo Martin O’Neill of Richmond, Virginia, and Virginia Brumback O’Neill of Luray. She graduated from Luray High School and Madison College, Harrisonburg, Virginia. In 1967, she married Robert Wayne Robins of Gloucester, Virginia, son of Charles and Mary Robins of Zanoni, Virginia, and began their life together in Northern Virginia.