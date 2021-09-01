News of Accounts: UpstartWorks Lands Jobes Co.

UpstartWorks, an e-commerce commercialization platform for industrial brands, forms a strategic partnership with the Jobes Company, which specializes in home, garden and outdoor products. UpstartWorks will focus on expanding the company’s e-commerce footprint and providing consistent content and branding of the company and its products. It will also use its accounting automation engine to help Jobes channel deeper into its existing partnerships. Jobes has more than 200 products sold through home improvement, garden, hardware, and discount stores across North America. “It was clear that UpstartWorks has the platform and people to assist us in realizing our short-term objectives, while solidifying our long-term growth strategy,” said Jobes director of national accounts Nick Prater.