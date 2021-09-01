Cancel
Miami, FL

For the Miami Hurricanes: A date with destiny or defeat?

By Gabriel Garcia
lemoncitylive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami, Florida – The Miami Hurricanes’ 2021 football season is almost upon us as fans wonder whether the opener will be a date with destiny or a dismal defeat. The Canes faithful have been eagerly waiting for the first game of the year and boy it’s a doozy. UM will be going up against the defending champions for week 1, Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. 14th ranked Miami faces a very tough opponent in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The hope is they’ll be able to beat a stellar team that’s shaking off the offseason rust. It’s happened before.

