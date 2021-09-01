JEAN GAYLES WASHINGTON
Jean Gayles Washington, 87, of Sandston, Va., received her wings Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie James Washington; parents, Moses A. and Ida May Gayles. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Sharron (Wayne) and Stephanie (John) Howard; son, Marc (Claudia) Washington; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222, where a memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Interment private.www.gazettejournal.net
