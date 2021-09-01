Lillie H. Joyce, 72, of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Lillie was born in Mathews County to the late Charles and Hazel Hudgins of Gwynn’s Island. Lillie was preceded in death by her brother, Willis Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Joyce, and two children, Scotty Miles and his wife Katherine, and Shannon Sands and her husband Basil; grandchildren, Austin, Harrison, Joshua, Aaron, and Basil Jr. Lillie is also survived by her two sisters, Dean Jenkins (Bill), and Willis Ann Ward (Allen). In addition to her immediate family, Lillie leaves behind a host of extended family and friends who loved her dearly. Lillie’s greatest passions were cooking and family. She had a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed beyond measure, and remembered by her family and friends.