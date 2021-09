Apple, as an employer and contractor is sadly no stranger to various labor, legal and ethical issues. This has generally been the case over the years, with various issues hitting the spotlight more or less in waves. Granted, when you operate on the scale of the Cupertino giant, some trouble, somewhere in the massive corporate machine is inevitable. However, what the people part of the #AppleToo movement have started bringing forward goes way beyond isolated cases or even the individual cases of work-related issues themselves and accuses Apple's internal corporate practices of creating a very unpleasant climate for incidents to occur in.